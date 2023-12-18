Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) by analysts is $8.41, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SWN was 20.92M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.94 in relation to its previous close of 6.35. However, the company has experienced a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that As we head into the new year, the one of the biggest trends on many investors’ minds is renewable energy. The trillion-dollar renewable energy industry is worth a close inspection.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN’s stock has risen by 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.18% and a quarterly drop of -0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for SWN’s stock, with a 6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 128.69, with 39.24 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.