SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 1.04.

SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOUN on December 18, 2023 was 8.17M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) has surged by 1.36 when compared to previous closing price of 2.21, but the company has seen a 9.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Artificial intelligence was salvation for Wall Street this year and it could heat up in 2024. Spending will ramp up as executives are determined not to be left behind, opening massive investment opportunities. Let’s explore some compelling companies with fantastic technology.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has risen by 9.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.16% and a quarterly rise of 5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for SoundHound AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for SOUN’s stock, with a -9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,598 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,000,933 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $11,957 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 5,404 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,006,531 shares at $9,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -1716.62, with -95.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.