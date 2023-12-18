SomaLogic Inc (SLGC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLGC is 167.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLGC on December 18, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SLGC) stock’s latest price update

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.45 in comparison to its previous close of 2.41, however, the company has experienced a -13.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Noah Corin – IR, Gilmartin Group Adam Taich – Interim CEO Eliot Lurier – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Kyle Boucher – TD Cowen Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to SomaLogic’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

SLGC’s Market Performance

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has seen a -13.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.57% decline in the past month and a -7.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for SLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.99% for SLGC’s stock, with a -13.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SLGC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLGC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGC Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGC fell by -13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, SomaLogic Inc saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGC starting from Taich Adam, who sale 21,584 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Taich Adam now owns 238,643 shares of SomaLogic Inc, valued at $50,286 using the latest closing price.

Gutierrez Ruben, the General Counsel of SomaLogic Inc, sale 9,211 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Gutierrez Ruben is holding 110,534 shares at $21,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.71 for the present operating margin

+55.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SomaLogic Inc stands at -111.77. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.55. Equity return is now at value -23.72, with -20.81 for asset returns.

Based on SomaLogic Inc (SLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.