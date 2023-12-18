Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEDG is $99.21, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 56.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.74% of that float. The average trading volume for SEDG on December 18, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 96.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that The Fed meeting spurred confidence in lower inflation and lower interest rates in 2024.

SEDG’s Market Performance

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has seen a 23.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.34% gain in the past month and a -28.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.95% for SEDG’s stock, with a -52.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $108 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.33. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -65.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from AVERY MORE, who purchase 15,300 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, AVERY MORE now owns 70,446 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $1,085,632 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of Solaredge Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $73.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 29,049 shares at $367,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.58, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.