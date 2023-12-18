So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has dropped by -12.32 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2023. So-Young’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SY is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SY is 68.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SY on December 18, 2023 was 116.15K shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY’s stock has seen a -1.63% decrease for the week, with a 6.14% rise in the past month and a 10.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for So-Young International Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for SY’s stock, with a -29.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2245. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc ADR (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.