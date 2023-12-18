SK Growth Opportunities Corp (SKGR): A Technical Analysis

SK Growth Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ: SKGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.02.

The public float for SKGR is 20.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKGR on December 18, 2023 was 104.13K shares.

SKGR) stock’s latest price update

SK Growth Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ: SKGR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.83.

SKGR’s Market Performance

SKGR’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.18% and a quarterly rise of 1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.12% for SK Growth Opportunities Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for SKGR’s stock, with a 3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKGR Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKGR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, SK Growth Opportunities Corp saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKGR

Equity return is now at value 3.84, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SK Growth Opportunities Corp (SKGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.