Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) is above average at 16.56x. The 36-month beta value for SIRI is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIRI is $4.99, which is -$0.41 below than the current price. The public float for SIRI is 620.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on December 18, 2023 was 15.32M shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has plunge by -5.10relation to previous closing price of 5.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that It’s forming a new company with its top institutional shareholder. This will supposedly simplify its ownership structure.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI’s stock has risen by 16.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.05% and a quarterly rise of 31.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.96% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of 25.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.