Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock Faces 13.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a -24.74% drop in the past month, and a -72.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.80% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for SIDU’s stock, with a -78.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SIDU is 69.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SIDU was 3.70M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.06, however, the company has experienced a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) has provided an update on its Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and hardware for space applications expansion, saying it has successfully integrated AI hardware and software into its LizzieSat satellite design. The Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite firm said the new AI software gives Sidus the ability to offer on-orbit tailored solutions to a broader range of customers by providing the resources and expertise to process geospatial data more effectively.

SIDU Trading at -39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0555. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -95.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -185.62, with -104.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.