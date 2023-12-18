Should You Invest in RPC, Inc. (RES) Now?

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RES is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RES is $9.20, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for RES is 96.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume for RES on December 18, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. However, the company has seen a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that RPC’s (RES) Q3 earnings get impacted by rig count fall and lower commodity price realizations.

RES’s Market Performance

RES’s stock has risen by 3.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.66% and a quarterly drop of -17.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for RPC, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for RES stock, with a simple moving average of -7.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RES Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, RPC, Inc. saw -17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.61 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 35.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 26.89, with 20.68 for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPC, Inc. (RES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.