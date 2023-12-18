Should You Invest in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Now?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBAN is $12.21, which is -$0.65 below the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for HBAN on December 18, 2023 was 15.03M shares.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.43 in relation to its previous close of 13.18. However, the company has experienced a 7.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.

HBAN’s Market Performance

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has experienced a 7.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.91% rise in the past month, and a 21.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.91% for HBAN’s stock, with a 17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 20.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.59. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 592,764 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $30,181 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $10.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Houston Helga is holding 595,514 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.