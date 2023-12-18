Should You Invest in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HMY is $78.37, which is -$1.87 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for HMY on December 18, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has plunged by -0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 6.09, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Here are the four stocks that match our screening criteria ??? ARCO, TGT, HMY and GFF.

HMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.48% rise in the past month, and a 39.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 35.14% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 77.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.