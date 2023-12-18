Should You Invest in Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXTR is $22.14, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume for EXTR on December 18, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.07relation to previous closing price of 18.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that As the festive season rolls in, finding the best tech stocks to buy is exciting, lighting up various sectors with innovative energy. These industry giants are showing impressive resilience and growth across diverse fields, from groundbreaking pharmaceuticals and cloud services to AI-powered customer interactions, cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and the expanding world of streaming platforms.

EXTR’s Market Performance

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a 5.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.14% gain in the past month and a -25.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for EXTR’s stock, with a -16.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTR Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 28,443 shares at the price of $16.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,129,611 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $464,164 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 28,443 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 1,090,354 shares at $486,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 85.96, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.