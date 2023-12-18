Should You Invest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCEP is $65.59, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 204.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CCEP on December 18, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 64.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages – Soft drinks sector have probably already heard of Coca-Cola European (CCEP) and Dutch Bros (BROS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP’s stock has risen by 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.14% and a quarterly rise of 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

CCEP Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.16. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 21.64, with 5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.