Should You Invest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BMY is $63.15, which is $12.26 above the current market price. The public float for BMY is 2.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for BMY on December 18, 2023 was 13.28M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 51.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY’s stock has risen by 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly drop of -13.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for BMY stock, with a simple moving average of -17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $55 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.00. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. saw -29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Dec 05. After this action, BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. now owns 82,672 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., valued at $99,560 using the latest closing price.

BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S., the Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., purchase 3,071 shares at $48.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. is holding 79,384 shares at $150,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 26.87, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.