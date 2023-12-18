SentinelOne Inc (S) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a 9.83% increase in the past week, with a 52.02% gain in the past month, and a 59.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.49% for S’s stock, with a 58.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for S is 233.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on December 18, 2023 was 5.83M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.05 in relation to its previous close of 25.83. However, the company has experienced a 9.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Does SentinelOne (S) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $35 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

S Trading at 46.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +56.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 80.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 47,365 shares at the price of $25.94 back on Dec 14. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 807,430 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $1,228,704 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc, sale 47,365 shares at $25.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 807,430 shares at $1,213,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -16.34 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SentinelOne Inc (S) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.