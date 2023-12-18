Salesforce Inc (CRM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) is above average at 99.30x. The 36-month beta value for CRM is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRM is $277.12, which is $15.52 above than the current price. The public float for CRM is 936.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CRM on December 18, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

The stock of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 257.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that Adobe and Salesforce stocks have both pulled back from their all-time highs. Adobe is grappling with slower growth and regulatory challenges.

CRM’s Market Performance

Salesforce Inc (CRM) has experienced a 4.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.22% rise in the past month, and a 21.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for CRM stock, with a simple moving average of 24.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $275 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRM Trading at 18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.30. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw 97.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Benioff Marc, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $255.86 back on Dec 14. After this action, Benioff Marc now owns 14,591,166 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $3,837,966 using the latest closing price.

Benioff Marc, the Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $256.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Benioff Marc is holding 14,606,166 shares at $3,854,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+65.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at +0.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 25.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.32. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.