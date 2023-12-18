Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGMT is 11.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. On December 18, 2023, SGMT’s average trading volume was 146.95K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) has increased by 11.11 when compared to last closing price of 5.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 70.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced its participation in the upcoming 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held in New York. David Happel, Chief Executive Officer, and Eduardo Bruno Martins, M.D., D.Phil., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

SGMT’s Market Performance

SGMT’s stock has risen by 70.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 151.01% and a quarterly drop of -46.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.09% for Sagimet Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.00% for SGMT’s stock, with a -31.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGMT Trading at 42.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.66%, as shares surge +166.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT rose by +70.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw -61.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from Happel David, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Dec 07. After this action, Happel David now owns 627,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $6,560 using the latest closing price.

Happel David, the President & CEO of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, purchase 590 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Happel David is holding 590 shares at $1,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMT

The total capital return value is set at -73.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.33.

Based on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.