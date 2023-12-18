Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SHOT stock has gone up by 6.98%, with a monthly gain of 46.92% and a quarterly surge of 208.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.94% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.77% for SHOT’s stock, with a 291.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SHOT is 35.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOT on December 18, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has increased by 4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 4.12. However, the company has seen a 6.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

SHOT Trading at 68.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares surge +42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +279.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +939.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 565.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Equity return is now at value -234.98, with -153.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.