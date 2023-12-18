RTX Corp (RTX) Stock Experiences -0.43% Monthly Change

In the past week, RTX stock has gone down by -1.28%, with a monthly decline of -0.43% and a quarterly surge of 6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for RTX Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for RTX’s stock, with a -9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) is above average at 37.26x. The 36-month beta value for RTX is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RTX is 1.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on December 18, 2023 was 10.37M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 81.86, however, the company has experienced a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that If you’re wondering why defense stocks are in full focus today, look to the current events section of your favorite news source. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted in favor of passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill that will provide an additional $886 million for defense-related purposes.

RTX Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.04. In addition, RTX Corp saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $86.82 back on Jul 26. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,800 shares of RTX Corp, valued at $8,682 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amy L, the Corporate VP and Controller of RTX Corp, sale 3,622 shares at $98.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Johnson Amy L is holding 4,061 shares at $356,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 1.99 for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, RTX Corp (RTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.