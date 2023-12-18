Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for HOOD is 438.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOD on December 18, 2023 was 10.14M shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 12.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-17 that Robinhood has reportedly begun enticing customers from more established brokers like Fidelity and Charles Schwab. The online trading platform has received about $1.1 billion in account transfers since Oct.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD’s stock has fallen by -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.34% and a quarterly rise of 10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Robinhood Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.08% for HOOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +47.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 43.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 227,859 shares at the price of $11.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 226,374 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $2,633,663 using the latest closing price.

Warnick Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Warnick Jason is holding 891,048 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.