RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has surged by 1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 2.10, but the company has seen a 5.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that RLX Technology announced mixed third-quarter results, leveraging cost-reduction initiatives to beat earnings estimates. The company also terminated a non-compete agreement with Rlex Inc., paving the way for international expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 264.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for RLX is 921.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of RLX was 7.12M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX stock saw an increase of 5.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.42% and a quarterly increase of 50.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 0.55, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.