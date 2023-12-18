Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) by analysts is $18.60, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 196.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.23% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 23.41M shares.

RIOT stock's latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 15.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-15 that One piece of good news for crypto investors is the Federal Reserve’s indication that it will begin cutting interest rates in 2024. Higher interest rates can chase investors away from investments such as crypto, which they perceive as more risky.

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a -1.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 46.35% gain in the past month and a 43.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.77% for RIOT’s stock, with a 34.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +53.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 361.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Jackman William Richard, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Dec 08. After this action, Jackman William Richard now owns 947,557 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $893,669 using the latest closing price.

Marleau Hubert, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 51,165 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Marleau Hubert is holding 27,860 shares at $628,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.