Ring Energy Inc (REI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has soared by 4.14 in relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that Paul D. McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on December 6-7, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for REI is at 1.77.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for REI is 130.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.53% of that float. The average trading volume for REI on December 18, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

The stock of Ring Energy Inc (REI) has seen a 4.14% increase in the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a -21.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for REI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for REI’s stock, with a -18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5862. In addition, Ring Energy Inc saw -38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from CRUM JOHN A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Dec 01. After this action, CRUM JOHN A now owns 355,094 shares of Ring Energy Inc, valued at $83,700 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Paul D., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McKinney Paul D. is holding 1,318,231 shares at $82,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Equity return is now at value 11.05, with 5.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.