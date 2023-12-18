ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) has plunged by -13.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.33, but the company has seen a 18.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-13 that The wait is over for the results of the December 2023 FOMC Meeting and Fed press conference. If you had a Dovish Fed on your bingo card for this week, you might be ready to claim your prize.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.24.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RSLS is 12.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSLS on December 18, 2023 was 7.56M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS’s stock has seen a 18.16% increase for the week, with a 16.29% rise in the past month and a -56.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.08% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.83% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -80.98% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.37%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2571. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -95.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 131 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Oct 25. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 22,949 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $35 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 39 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,080 shares at $36 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -218.94, with -144.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.