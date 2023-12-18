Redfin Corp’s (RDFN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has gone up by 17.02% for the week, with a 43.79% rise in the past month and a 15.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.91% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.88% for RDFN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

The public float for RDFN is 110.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on December 18, 2023 was 4.96M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) has dropped by -0.21 compared to previous close of 9.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Redfin jumped after U.S. Federal Reserve officials not only held rates steady but also indicated at least three rate cuts in 2024. Mortgage rates have already dropped significantly in response to the news.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 47.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 123.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from STEVENS ANNA, who sale 55,402 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Nov 30. After this action, STEVENS ANNA now owns 0 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $393,537 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 8,815 shares at $6.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $57,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Equity return is now at value -175.07, with -10.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.