Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) has gone down by -11.35% for the week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month and a -31.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.05% for RCON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.03% for RCON’s stock, with a -35.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCON is 37.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCON on December 18, 2023 was 203.01K shares.

RCON) stock’s latest price update

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON)’s stock price has dropped by -11.60 in relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-30 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2797. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.80 for the present operating margin

+28.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd stands at -88.16. The total capital return value is set at -14.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.52. Equity return is now at value -13.64, with -11.61 for asset returns.

Based on Recon Technology Ltd (RCON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 6.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.