Real-Time Update: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen a 10.00% increase in the past week, with a 2.83% gain in the past month, and a -6.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.65% for STRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for STRC’s stock, with a -56.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STRC is 2.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STRC is 13.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRC on December 18, 2023 was 123.43K shares.

STRC) stock’s latest price update

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Robotics is one of the most exciting and innovative fields of technology today. From manufacturing and e-commerce to education and healthcare, robots are transforming various industries and creating new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

STRC Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6523. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw -79.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from FINN BRIAN D, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Dec 13. After this action, FINN BRIAN D now owns 150,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $18,339 using the latest closing price.

FINN BRIAN D, the Director of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that FINN BRIAN D is holding 120,000 shares at $12,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.08 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stands at -1078.52. The total capital return value is set at -57.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.75. Equity return is now at value -111.63, with -100.72 for asset returns.

Based on Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.