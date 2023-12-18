Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) is above average at 18.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) is $2.50, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for RAVE is 9.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAVE on December 18, 2023 was 45.97K shares.

The stock of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) has decreased by -13.68 when compared to last closing price of 2.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that The restaurant industry is experiencing a resurgence in consumer demand as hospitality economies have fully recovered from the pandemic-induced downturn. This renewed interest in dining out is driving substantial revenue growth for many companies, assembling them potentially the best restaurant stocks.

RAVE’s Market Performance

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) has seen a -6.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.23% decline in the past month and a 21.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for RAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.11% for RAVE’s stock, with a 6.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RAVE Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Rave Restaurant Group Inc saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from AMERICAN HALLMARK INSURANCE Co, who sale 1,741,230 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 21. After this action, AMERICAN HALLMARK INSURANCE Co now owns 0 shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $2,785,968 using the latest closing price.

Hallmark Specialty Insurance C, the Group (Note 1) of Rave Restaurant Group Inc, sale 252,428 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Hallmark Specialty Insurance C is holding 0 shares at $403,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.13 for the present operating margin

+64.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rave Restaurant Group Inc stands at +13.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 14.54, with 10.49 for asset returns.

Based on Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.03. Total debt to assets is 9.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.