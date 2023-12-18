Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX)’s stock price has soared by 14.56 in relation to previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-22 that Here’s how to understand what components drive value with penny stocks The post The Anatomy of Penny Stocks: Understanding What Drives Value appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QNCX is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for QNCX is 32.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume for QNCX on December 18, 2023 was 99.82K shares.

QNCX’s Market Performance

The stock of Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has seen a 22.28% increase in the past week, with a 32.58% rise in the past month, and a -6.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for QNCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.60% for QNCX’s stock, with a -7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNCX Trading at 21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +31.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9613. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw 85.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Lamond David, who purchase 22,627 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lamond David now owns 2,347,545 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc, valued at $23,532 using the latest closing price.

Lamond David, the Director of Quince Therapeutics Inc, purchase 22,627 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Lamond David is holding 2,324,918 shares at $22,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -29.87, with -28.72 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.