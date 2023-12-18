PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PCT stock has gone down by -30.54%, with a monthly decline of -20.00% and a quarterly plunge of -47.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for PureCycle Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.11% for PCT’s stock, with a -52.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for PCT is 126.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.07% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 3.18M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) has dropped by -33.06 compared to previous close of 4.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -30.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

PCT Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -22.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -28.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -50.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Somma Lawrence C, who purchase 12,510 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Somma Lawrence C now owns 420,371 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $49,965 using the latest closing price.

BOUCK STEVEN F, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BOUCK STEVEN F is holding 41,640 shares at $31,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.