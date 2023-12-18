Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TARA is 8.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARA on December 18, 2023 was 40.37K shares.

TARA stock's latest price update

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:30 am ET in New York.

TARA’s Market Performance

TARA’s stock has risen by 11.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.33% and a quarterly drop of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Protara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.40% for TARA’s stock, with a -25.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARA Trading at 27.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +54.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA rose by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3965. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

The total capital return value is set at -27.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.82. Equity return is now at value -64.00, with -58.35 for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.89. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.