PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 27.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that PPL makes a strong case for investment, given its earnings growth prospects, strong return on equity and ability to increase shareholders’ value.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for PPL Corp (PPL) by analysts is $28.73, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for PPL is 735.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PPL was 6.46M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL’s stock has seen a 3.22% increase for the week, with a 4.26% rise in the past month and a 4.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for PPL Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for PPL’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPL Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.35. In addition, PPL Corp saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Henninger Tadd J, who sale 13,330 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Henninger Tadd J now owns 4,784 shares of PPL Corp, valued at $346,447 using the latest closing price.

Crockett John R III, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Crockett John R III is holding 9,161 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corp stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 2.04 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corp (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, PPL Corp (PPL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.