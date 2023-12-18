POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNT is 0.00.

The public float for PNT is 87.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNT on December 18, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT)’s stock price has dropped by -10.98 in relation to previous closing price of 14.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-18 that Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. LNTH, -2.38% and Point Biopharma Global Inc. PNT, +2.26% fell sharply premarket on Monday after the companies released new data from a trial of their experimental treatment for prostate cancer. The therapy, Lu-PNT2002, met the trial’s primary goal, with a median progression-free survival of 9.5 months, compared with six months for patients on an alternative treatment, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, the companies said in a release.

PNT’s Market Performance

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) has experienced a -10.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a 72.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for PNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.74% for PNT’s stock, with a 29.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNT Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT fell by -11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc saw 71.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value 26.33, with 24.04 for asset returns.

