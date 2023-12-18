The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has gone up by 6.87% for the week, with a 20.85% rise in the past month and a 44.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.39% for PINS’s stock, with a 38.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 1.02.

The public float for PINS is 576.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for PINS on December 18, 2023 was 11.80M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 37.37, however, the company has experienced a 6.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that Pinterest’s post-pandemic slowdown is finally ending. Aehr should continue to dominate the niche for silicon carbide testing systems.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $46 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.25. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 55.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Sharp Evan, who sale 6,652 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sharp Evan now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $232,833 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 131,110 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $4,589,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.