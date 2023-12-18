Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.25 in comparison to its previous close of 1.60, however, the company has experienced a -44.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-15 that Pineapple Financial shares moved higher after the Toronto-based mortgage firm said it expects to achieve profitability in 2024. “The company’s growth in 2024 will also likely be buoyed by the industry forecast that, during the next 24 months, 60%, or $1.5 trillion, in the Canadian mortgage market is up for renewal,” Pineapple Financial CEO Shubha Dasgupta said in a statement accompanying the firm’s fiscal 2023 financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAPL is 3.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAPL on December 18, 2023 was 781.62K shares.

PAPL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 37.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.53% for PAPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.84% for PAPL’s stock, with a -19.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAPL Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.43%, as shares sank -36.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAPL fell by -44.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3169. In addition, Pineapple Financial Inc saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.03 for the present operating margin

+16.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pineapple Financial Inc stands at -13.79. The total capital return value is set at -41.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.38. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -50.05 for asset returns.

Based on Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 15.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 242.51 and the total asset turnover is 2.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.