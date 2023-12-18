PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has surged by 9.14 when compared to previous closing price of 36.09, but the company has seen a 18.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-18 that Shares of PGT Innovations Inc. PGTI, -1.39% shot up 8.1% into record territory in premarket trading Monday, after the maker of windows, doors and garage doors announced an agreement to be bought by Masonite International Corp. DOOR, -1.71% in a cash and stock deal valued at $3 billion. Under terms of the deal, PGT shareholders will receive $41 for each PGT share they own, made up of $33.50 a share in cash and $7.50 a share worth of Masonite stock.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) is above average at 20.84x. The 36-month beta value for PGTI is also noteworthy at 1.38.

The public float for PGTI is 53.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of PGTI on December 18, 2023 was 478.45K shares.

PGTI’s Market Performance

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has seen a 18.57% increase in the past week, with a 24.26% rise in the past month, and a 46.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.19% for PGTI’s stock, with a 42.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.43. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc saw 119.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,334,155 shares of PGT Innovations Inc, valued at $80,075 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,336,655 shares at $75,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.