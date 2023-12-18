PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has dropped by -0.74 compared to previous close of 168.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that PepsiCo is one of the most durable and well-diversified consumer staple companies. 2023 has been a challenging year, with elevated interest rates leading people to opt for money markets over dividend kings. The Fed’s pivot in 2024 will signify a year where investors return to blue-chip dividend companies. PEP is well-positioned to benefit, offering a 2.93% dividend yield and double-digit DGR.

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PepsiCo Inc (PEP) by analysts is $187.64, which is $20.64 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PEP was 5.63M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP stock saw a decrease of 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for PepsiCo Inc (PEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for PEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $203 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEP Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.11. In addition, PepsiCo Inc saw -7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Johnston Hugh F, who sale 48,388 shares at the price of $166.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Johnston Hugh F now owns 96,627 shares of PepsiCo Inc, valued at $8,064,067 using the latest closing price.

POHLAD ROBERT C, the Director of PepsiCo Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $172.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that POHLAD ROBERT C is holding 183,929 shares at $12,935,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 43.88, with 8.53 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.