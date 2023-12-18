PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PDD stock has gone up by 2.85%, with a monthly gain of 30.10% and a quarterly surge of 49.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for PDD Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.25% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 65.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.78.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PDD is 1.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on December 18, 2023 was 8.03M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 148.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that We have selected five high-flying non-U.S. companies that have strong potential for 2024. These are: NVO, NTES, TM, PDD, STLA.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $137 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +28.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.50. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw 80.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Equity return is now at value 34.99, with 17.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.