PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) by analysts is $74.10, which is $12.84 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PYPL was 15.46M shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 61.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that PayPal’s lucrative business model results in lots of free cash flow. The stock is extremely cheap right now.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has experienced a 3.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month, and a -2.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for PYPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.43. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Alford Peggy, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $56.76 back on Nov 27. After this action, Alford Peggy now owns 40,601 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc, valued at $851,428 using the latest closing price.

Auerbach Jonathan, the Chief Strat., Gr & Data Ofr of PayPal Holdings Inc, sale 64,957 shares at $55.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Auerbach Jonathan is holding 79,051 shares at $3,610,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 18.82, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.