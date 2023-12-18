Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has increased by 35.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants James Carbonara – IR Jennifer Simpson – CEO Sue Horvath – CFO Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Panbela Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.76.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PBLA is 5.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for PBLA on December 18, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has seen a 30.97% increase for the week, with a 4.89% rise in the past month and a -53.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.93% for PBLA’s stock, with a -89.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5030. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBLA starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 72,874 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 08. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 397,954 shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,741 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

Equity return is now at value -798.16, with -303.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.