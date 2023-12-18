Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) Stock: A 22.21% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has gone up by 32.26% for the week, with a 26.15% rise in the past month and a -4.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.06% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.21% for PGY’s stock, with a 14.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGY is 7.11.

The public float for PGY is 322.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGY on December 18, 2023 was 6.86M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has plunge by 3.80relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-13 that Pagaya Technologies announced it has partnered with auto finance company Exeter Finance to help dealers in its network sell more vehicles without taking on incremental risk. The New York-based technology company said Exeter, with a national network of more than 13,000 dealers, will integrate its AI-driven auto product, giving it access to fully automated credit decision-making technology and real-time funding of loans originated.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at 23.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +35.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3565. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw 32.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -26.84, with -13.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.