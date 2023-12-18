Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) by analysts is $11.92, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 256.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.04% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PACB was 4.92M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) has decreased by -3.58 when compared to last closing price of 9.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Cathie Wood stocks have been on a big roll lately, as Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK ) soared 31% in November, with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) and CRISPR (NASDAQ: CRSP ) among the winning names that pushed Wood’s Innovation fund far into the black. So maybe ARKK, which is now up 50% in 2023, is finally mounting a big comeback after losing 67% in 2022 and 23% in 2021.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB’s stock has risen by 9.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.87% and a quarterly drop of -2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.34% for PACB’s stock, with a -9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $11 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +24.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 1,086,095 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Kim Susan G., the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, sale 19,257 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Kim Susan G. is holding 306,085 shares at $162,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -44.46, with -16.63 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.