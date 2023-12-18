Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ORCL stock has gone down by -9.06%, with a monthly decline of -9.42% and a quarterly plunge of -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Oracle Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.80% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is 28.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is $124.58, which is $21.26 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On December 18, 2023, ORCL’s average trading volume was 9.25M shares.

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has surged by 3.00 when compared to previous closing price of 100.31, but the company has seen a -9.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Oracle’s revenue growth and guidance disappointed the market in its recent earnings report. The company described demand for its cloud infrastructure services as “astronomical.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $126 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORCL Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.73. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw 26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from CONRADES GEORGE H, who sale 2,325 shares at the price of $113.76 back on Nov 13. After this action, CONRADES GEORGE H now owns 17,836 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $264,494 using the latest closing price.

CONRADES GEORGE H, the Director of Oracle Corp., sale 2,325 shares at $111.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that CONRADES GEORGE H is holding 20,161 shares at $260,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.