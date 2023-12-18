Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OPEN stock has gone up by 10.93%, with a monthly gain of 64.37% and a quarterly surge of 27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.30% for Opendoor Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.20% for OPEN’s stock, with a 48.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPEN is also noteworthy at 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OPEN is 542.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.36% of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on December 18, 2023 was 18.50M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.96 in relation to its previous close of 4.56. However, the company has experienced a 10.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-15 that Opendoor Co-founder Eric Wu will resign from the company effective Jan. 1. Wu will leave his roles as president of marketplace and a member of the board of directors but will remain an advisor to the company and the board, Opendoor said in a Friday (Dec. 15) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 55.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares surge +70.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 250.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 41,667 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,577,099 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $166,668 using the latest closing price.

Schaub Sydney, the Chief Legal Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 10,052 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Schaub Sydney is holding 1,247,704 shares at $40,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.