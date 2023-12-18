Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.76 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a -3.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Ocean Biomedical is a biotech company focused on generating lead candidates for clinical development. They have programs in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis, and malaria. The company’s main target is Chi3l1, a protein associated with cancer, and has promising preclinical data, but no products in clinical trials yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OCEA is also noteworthy at -0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for OCEA is 8.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.85% of that float. The average trading volume of OCEA on December 18, 2023 was 301.02K shares.

OCEA’s Market Performance

OCEA stock saw a decrease of -3.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.44% for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.57% for OCEA’s stock, with a -86.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCEA Trading at -59.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.76%, as shares sank -44.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8197. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw -94.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCEA

Equity return is now at value -167.94, with -125.17 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.