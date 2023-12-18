Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 1.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Plant-based food stocks once captured Wall Street’s imagination, symbolizing a shift towards sustainable eating habits. The sector was initially met with a wave of investor enthusiasm, marked by a series of high-profile initial public offerings.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OTLY is at 2.30.

The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for OTLY on December 18, 2023 was 4.82M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY’s stock has seen a 6.03% increase for the week, with a 58.79% rise in the past month and a 22.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for Oatly Group AB ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.24% for OTLY stock, with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 61.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares surge +51.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0263. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -30.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.