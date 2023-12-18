Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 110.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NU is 2.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NU was 25.64M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.66 in relation to its previous close of 8.44. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that Your best strategy to beat the market is to choose a basket of high-quality stocks and hold them for the long term. Evaluate each of your stocks regularly to see if the original reasons why you bought them still apply today.

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.59% and a quarterly rise of 13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Nu Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for NU’s stock, with a 20.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NU Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 103.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.