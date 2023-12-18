NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for NRXP is 56.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NRXP was 430.48K shares.

NRXP stock's latest price update

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP)'s stock price has plunge by 20.38relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen a 23.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.82% gain in the past month and a 64.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.14% for NRXP’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRXP Trading at 29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3325. In addition, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -63.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Hurvitz Chaim, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hurvitz Chaim now owns 570,000 shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,125 using the latest closing price.

Gorovitz Aaron, the Director of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gorovitz Aaron is holding 105,000 shares at $11,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -682.61, with -190.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.