Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.55x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.06.

The public float for NAT is 202.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NAT was 3.15M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 4.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Low-price stocks gain attention as a small corpus can create a diversified portfolio. A bonus is if the stock offers a healthy dividend.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has experienced a 9.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month, and a 7.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for NAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 13.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.