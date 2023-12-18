Nikola Corp (NKLA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-15 that Nikola — the Phoenix, Ariz.-based battery-powered truck maker with nearly 22% of its shares sold short, according to the Wall Street Journal — has suffered a precipitous decline in its stock price since peaking at $69 in June 2020.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NKLA is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NKLA is 884.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.82% of that float. The average trading volume for NKLA on December 18, 2023 was 73.32M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA’s stock has seen a 26.95% increase for the week, with a -15.21% drop in the past month and a -42.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for Nikola Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for NKLA’s stock, with a -30.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9148. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -58.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corp stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08. Equity return is now at value -163.92, with -82.93 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corp (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.